RediffmailMoneyBusiness EmailVideosEnterprise Email


Create Account

« Back

Toddler falls from 1st floor, dies

January 28, 2025  09:22
Representational image
Representational image
A two-year-old boy has died after falling from an apartment on the first floor of a building in Maharashtra's Thane district, police said on Tuesday. The incident took place on Sunday afternoon in Badlapur area, they said. The child resided with his family on the second floor of the building. 

 He was playing on the first floor of the building from where he accidentally slipped and fell on the ground, an official from Manpada police station in Dombivli said. 

Some locals rushed him to a hospital in Dombivli where doctors declared him dead, the official said. The body was later sent to a government hospital and police registered a case of accidental death, he said. A probe was on into the case. PTI
« Back to LIVE

TOP STORIES

LIVE! The story of Potam: From dreaded Naxal to super cop
LIVE! The story of Potam: From dreaded Naxal to super cop

Modi to visit US in February, announces Trump
Modi to visit US in February, announces Trump

Trump and Modi enjoy a good friendly relationship. The two addressed thousands of people at two different rallies in Houston in September 2019 and in Ahmedabad in February 2020.

Trump vows tariffs on those who 'harm' US; names India
Trump vows tariffs on those who 'harm' US; names India

Earlier, Trump has already talked about slapping "100 per cent tariffs" on the BRICS grouping, a bloc that includes India as well.

Dera chief gets 30-day parole ahead of Delhi poll
Dera chief gets 30-day parole ahead of Delhi poll

The Sirsa-headquartered Dera Sacha Sauda has a number of followers in Haryana, Punjab, Rajasthan and other states.

Saif attack: 'Cops have ruined my son's life'
Saif attack: 'Cops have ruined my son's life'

Akash Kanojia, a driver from Thane, was detained by the Railway Protection Force (RPF) in Durg, Chhattisgarh, as a suspect in the attack on actor Saif Ali Khan. After the real attacker was arrested, Kanojia was released but claims the...

rediff on the net© 2025 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances