RediffmailMoneyBusiness EmailVideosEnterprise Email


Create Account

« Back

The story of Potam: From dreaded Naxal to super cop

January 28, 2025  09:55
image
In a remarkable tale of transformation, former Naxalite commander Sanjay Potam, also known as Badru, has been awarded the President's Medal for Gallantry for the third time. This prestigious honour recognizes his exceptional bravery and dedication to service.

Badru, who surrendered in 2013, has since become a policeman and risen through the ranks to become a 3-star officer.

Speaking to ANI, Sanjay Potam expressed his gratitude for receiving the award."I am grateful that I received this award. I got the responsibility of the Sukma-Dantewada border when I was involved in Naxalism," he said.

He also took the opportunity to urge other Naxalites to surrender and lead a normal life, emphasizing that there is no future in following their ideology.

Speaking about his earlier life, when he was a Naxalite, Potam stated that he was given the responsibility of the Sukma-Dantewada border and was a DEC member when he left Naxalism.

"When I left Naxalism, I was a DEC member. The people there do not get any benefits. They are just promoted based on the responsibilities they can handle. I got involved in Naxalism as I didn't know about what was happening in the outer world. I am resident of Bastar region... So, I just followed their ideology but there is no future. I want to tell everyone that Naxalites misguide people. They are provoking people to choose the path of violence which is not right. So, I request all the Naxalites to surrender and lead a normal life..." the policeman told ANI.

Potam's personal story is also one of hope and renewal. His wife, who was also associated with Naxalism, is now working as a peon in a government office.

"My wife was also associated with Naxalism. Now, she is working as a peon in the government office. Now I am grateful... I have visited some states and cities, and whenever I see it, I feel our Bastar is so underdeveloped..." he stated.

Bastar is a region in the southern part of Chhattisgarh and has been plagued by Naxalism for decades. The area, rich in natural resources such as iron ore, coal, and timber, has been a hub of Maoist insurgency, with the Naxals exploiting the local tribal population's grievances against the government and corporations.

The region has witnessed numerous violent clashes between security forces and Naxals, resulting in significant loss of life and displacement of locals.

Despite efforts to develop the region, Bastar remains one of India's most impoverished and inaccessible areas, with poor infrastructure, limited access to education and healthcare, and a sense of fear and insecurity. -- ANI
« Back to LIVE

TOP STORIES

LIVE! The story of Potam: From dreaded Naxal to super cop
LIVE! The story of Potam: From dreaded Naxal to super cop

Modi to visit US in February, announces Trump
Modi to visit US in February, announces Trump

Trump and Modi enjoy a good friendly relationship. The two addressed thousands of people at two different rallies in Houston in September 2019 and in Ahmedabad in February 2020.

Trump vows tariffs on those who 'harm' US; names India
Trump vows tariffs on those who 'harm' US; names India

Earlier, Trump has already talked about slapping "100 per cent tariffs" on the BRICS grouping, a bloc that includes India as well.

Dera chief gets 30-day parole ahead of Delhi poll
Dera chief gets 30-day parole ahead of Delhi poll

The Sirsa-headquartered Dera Sacha Sauda has a number of followers in Haryana, Punjab, Rajasthan and other states.

Saif attack: 'Cops have ruined my son's life'
Saif attack: 'Cops have ruined my son's life'

Akash Kanojia, a driver from Thane, was detained by the Railway Protection Force (RPF) in Durg, Chhattisgarh, as a suspect in the attack on actor Saif Ali Khan. After the real attacker was arrested, Kanojia was released but claims the...

rediff on the net© 2025 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances