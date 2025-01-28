The story of Potam: From dreaded Naxal to super cop





Badru, who surrendered in 2013, has since become a policeman and risen through the ranks to become a 3-star officer.





Speaking to ANI, Sanjay Potam expressed his gratitude for receiving the award."I am grateful that I received this award. I got the responsibility of the Sukma-Dantewada border when I was involved in Naxalism," he said.





He also took the opportunity to urge other Naxalites to surrender and lead a normal life, emphasizing that there is no future in following their ideology.





Speaking about his earlier life, when he was a Naxalite, Potam stated that he was given the responsibility of the Sukma-Dantewada border and was a DEC member when he left Naxalism.





"When I left Naxalism, I was a DEC member. The people there do not get any benefits. They are just promoted based on the responsibilities they can handle. I got involved in Naxalism as I didn't know about what was happening in the outer world. I am resident of Bastar region... So, I just followed their ideology but there is no future. I want to tell everyone that Naxalites misguide people. They are provoking people to choose the path of violence which is not right. So, I request all the Naxalites to surrender and lead a normal life..." the policeman told ANI.





Potam's personal story is also one of hope and renewal. His wife, who was also associated with Naxalism, is now working as a peon in a government office.





"My wife was also associated with Naxalism. Now, she is working as a peon in the government office. Now I am grateful... I have visited some states and cities, and whenever I see it, I feel our Bastar is so underdeveloped..." he stated.





Bastar is a region in the southern part of Chhattisgarh and has been plagued by Naxalism for decades. The area, rich in natural resources such as iron ore, coal, and timber, has been a hub of Maoist insurgency, with the Naxals exploiting the local tribal population's grievances against the government and corporations.





The region has witnessed numerous violent clashes between security forces and Naxals, resulting in significant loss of life and displacement of locals.





Despite efforts to develop the region, Bastar remains one of India's most impoverished and inaccessible areas, with poor infrastructure, limited access to education and healthcare, and a sense of fear and insecurity. -- ANI

In a remarkable tale of transformation, former Naxalite commander Sanjay Potam, also known as Badru, has been awarded the President's Medal for Gallantry for the third time. This prestigious honour recognizes his exceptional bravery and dedication to service.