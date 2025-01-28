RediffmailMoneyBusiness EmailVideosEnterprise Email


Create Account

« Back

Sena (UBT) to be neutral for Delhi polls

January 28, 2025  14:33
image
Shiv Sena (UBT) chief Uddhav Thackeray won't campaign for the Congress or AAP in the Delhi assembly polls as the party has adopted a neutral stand, MP Sanjay Raut said on Tuesday. 

Raut stressed the AAP and Congress, both members of the INDIA bloc, are friends of Shiv Sena (UBT). 

"We are not going anywhere (for campaigning). We are neutral," when asked whether Thackeray will campaign for either of the two parties in the February 5 Delhi assembly elections.

Battle lines are drawn for the electoral contest, with the Samajwadi Party (SP) and TMC extending their support to Arvind Kejriwal-headed Aam Aadmi Party. 

At the same time, the Ekanth Shinde-led Shiv Sena has backed the BJP. The AAP, BJP, and the Congress are expected to engage in a triangular fight in the Delhi polls. Kejriwal is seeking a third consecutive term, following AAP's landslide victory in 2020 when it won 62 out of 70 seats. -- PTI
« Back to LIVE

TOP STORIES

LIVE! Sena (UBT) to be neutral for Delhi polls
LIVE! Sena (UBT) to be neutral for Delhi polls

Countdown Begins For ISRO's 100th Launch
Countdown Begins For ISRO's 100th Launch

At 6.23 am on 29.1.2025, the 50.9 metre tall and weighing 420.7 ton Geosynchronous Satellite Launch Vehicle-F15 (GSLV-F15) is slated to blast off from the second launch pad carrying the 2,250 kg NVS-02 navigation satellite.

Rahul vs Scindia, royals over 'Maharaja' remarks
Rahul vs Scindia, royals over 'Maharaja' remarks

Addressing a rally in Mhow on Monday, Gandhi said Dalits, backwards and tribals had no rights before Independence, when "only maharajas and rajas enjoyed rights".

Unable to board, Kumbh-bound pax hurl stones at trains
Unable to board, Kumbh-bound pax hurl stones at trains

Some videos have surfaced on social media showing some people shouting at the Chhatarpur and Harpalpur railway stations.

Superheroes Who Did The Impossible
Superheroes Who Did The Impossible

On Republic Day the President recognised the daring rescue of 41 workers trapped in a tunnel for 17 days in 2023 by humble rat-hole miners.The award hopefully will bring the forgotten superheroes back into the light.

rediff on the net© 2025 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances