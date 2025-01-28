RediffmailMoneyBusiness EmailVideosEnterprise Email


Create Account

« Back

Selena Gomez weeps over Trump's immigration crackdown

January 28, 2025  13:14
image
Singer-actor Selena Gomez wept days after US President Donald Trump took the decision to decision to deport illegal immigrants from their country. Taking to her Instagram Stories, which was later deleted, Selena cried.

"I just wanted to say that I'm so sorry. All my people are getting attacked. The children. I don't understand. I'm so sorry, I wish I could do something but I can't. I don't know what to do. I'll try everything, I promise," Selena said. 

She added, "Im sorry with a Mexican flag on her Instagram Stories. The video, which was shared on social media platforms, received backlash from the people. A person tweeted, "There is a legal way to come into the United States. Why dont they try that?"
« Back to LIVE

TOP STORIES

LIVE! Scindia, royals, hit out at Rahul for maharaja remarks
LIVE! Scindia, royals, hit out at Rahul for maharaja remarks

UP: 7 dead after structure collapses at religious event
UP: 7 dead after structure collapses at religious event

Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath directed the district administration officials to ensure proper treatment of the injured. He also wished a speedy recovery to the injured.

Unable to board, Kumbh-bound pax hurl stones at trains
Unable to board, Kumbh-bound pax hurl stones at trains

Some videos have surfaced on social media showing some people shouting at the Chhatarpur and Harpalpur railway stations.

Should World Be Afraid Of China's DeepSeek?
Should World Be Afraid Of China's DeepSeek?

Cheaper ripoffs was how China powered its way as an economic superpower but hitherto the tech realm had remained out of bounds. With DeepSeek's AI model the West, it seemed, was about to lose its competitive edge in cutting edge...

Court orders FIR against journalist Rana Ayyub
Court orders FIR against journalist Rana Ayyub

A court in New Delhi has directed Delhi Police to register an FIR against journalist Rana Ayyub for allegedly making derogatory posts on social media in 2016-17. The posts were alleged to include "insults to Hindu deities, spreading of...

rediff on the net© 2025 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances