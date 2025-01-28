Selena Gomez weeps over Trump's immigration crackdown





"I just wanted to say that I'm so sorry. All my people are getting attacked. The children. I don't understand. I'm so sorry, I wish I could do something but I can't. I don't know what to do. I'll try everything, I promise," Selena said.





She added, "Im sorry with a Mexican flag on her Instagram Stories. The video, which was shared on social media platforms, received backlash from the people. A person tweeted, "There is a legal way to come into the United States. Why dont they try that?"

Singer-actor Selena Gomez wept days after US President Donald Trump took the decision to decision to deport illegal immigrants from their country. Taking to her Instagram Stories, which was later deleted, Selena cried.