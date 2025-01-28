See: US First Lady Melania Trump's official portrait





While sharing the new portrait on X, US First Lady wrote, "First Lady Melania Trump's Official White House Portrait." Regine Mahaux, a Belgian photographer, who also photographed Melania Trump's 2017 portrait, has taken her picture, CBS News reported.





The US First Lady's portrait in 2017 was in colour and it was a close-up of her face. Before the inauguration, the Trump transition team released official portraits of US President Donald Trump and US Vice President JD Vance. In the image, Trump and Vance both wore blue suits and blue ties while standing in front of the US flag, CBS News reported. Last week, US President Donald Trump made a visit to California and expressed his dismay at the devastation caused by wildfires, CNN reported. -- ANI

The White House on Monday unveiled official portrait of US First Lady Melania Trump. In the image released in Black and White, Melania Trump is dressed in a suit, standing in front of a window with the Washington Monument in the rearview.