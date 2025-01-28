RediffmailMoneyBusiness EmailVideosEnterprise Email


See: US First Lady Melania Trump's official portrait

January 28, 2025  13:34
The White House on Monday unveiled official portrait of US First Lady Melania Trump. In the image released in Black and White, Melania Trump is dressed in a suit, standing in front of a window with the Washington Monument in the rearview.

While sharing the new portrait on X, US First Lady wrote, "First Lady Melania Trump's Official White House Portrait." Regine Mahaux, a Belgian photographer, who also photographed Melania Trump's 2017 portrait, has taken her picture, CBS News reported. 

The US First Lady's portrait in 2017 was in colour and it was a close-up of her face. Before the inauguration, the Trump transition team released official portraits of US President Donald Trump and US Vice President JD Vance. In the image, Trump and Vance both wore blue suits and blue ties while standing in front of the US flag, CBS News reported. Last week, US President Donald Trump made a visit to California and expressed his dismay at the devastation caused by wildfires, CNN reported. -- ANI
LIVE! Sena (UBT) to be neutral for Delhi polls

Countdown Begins For ISRO's 100th Launch

At 6.23 am on 29.1.2025, the 50.9 metre tall and weighing 420.7 ton Geosynchronous Satellite Launch Vehicle-F15 (GSLV-F15) is slated to blast off from the second launch pad carrying the 2,250 kg NVS-02 navigation satellite.

Rahul vs Scindia, royals over 'Maharaja' remarks

Addressing a rally in Mhow on Monday, Gandhi said Dalits, backwards and tribals had no rights before Independence, when "only maharajas and rajas enjoyed rights".

Unable to board, Kumbh-bound pax hurl stones at trains

Some videos have surfaced on social media showing some people shouting at the Chhatarpur and Harpalpur railway stations.

Superheroes Who Did The Impossible

On Republic Day the President recognised the daring rescue of 41 workers trapped in a tunnel for 17 days in 2023 by humble rat-hole miners.The award hopefully will bring the forgotten superheroes back into the light.

