RediffmailMoneyBusiness EmailVideosEnterprise Email


Create Account

« Back

Scindia, royals, hit out at Rahul for maharaja remarks

January 28, 2025  13:03
image
Congress leader Rahul Gandhi's remarks at a rally in Madhya Pradesh yesterday, in which he said backward classes had no rights before Independence and only kings were powerful, has riled up BJP leaders from erstwhile royal families, says NDTV.

Union Minister Jyotiraditya Scindia and his cousin and BJP MP Dushyant Singh have hit out at the Leader of the Opposition, saying that his remarks show his ignorance of the contributions of erstwhile royal families.

Addressing the Jai Bapu, Jai Bhim, Jai Samvidhan rally in Madhya Pradesh's Mhow yesterday, Gandhi said, "Remember, before Independence and before the Constitution, the poor in this country had no rights, the Dalits had no rights, the backward classes had no rights, the tribals had no rights. Only rajas and maharajas had rights. The Independence brought rights. You got land and land rights." 
« Back to LIVE

TOP STORIES

LIVE! Scindia, royals, hit out at Rahul for maharaja remarks
LIVE! Scindia, royals, hit out at Rahul for maharaja remarks

UP: 7 dead after structure collapses at religious event
UP: 7 dead after structure collapses at religious event

Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath directed the district administration officials to ensure proper treatment of the injured. He also wished a speedy recovery to the injured.

Unable to board, Kumbh-bound pax hurl stones at trains
Unable to board, Kumbh-bound pax hurl stones at trains

Some videos have surfaced on social media showing some people shouting at the Chhatarpur and Harpalpur railway stations.

Should World Be Afraid Of China's DeepSeek?
Should World Be Afraid Of China's DeepSeek?

Cheaper ripoffs was how China powered its way as an economic superpower but hitherto the tech realm had remained out of bounds. With DeepSeek's AI model the West, it seemed, was about to lose its competitive edge in cutting edge...

Court orders FIR against journalist Rana Ayyub
Court orders FIR against journalist Rana Ayyub

A court in New Delhi has directed Delhi Police to register an FIR against journalist Rana Ayyub for allegedly making derogatory posts on social media in 2016-17. The posts were alleged to include "insults to Hindu deities, spreading of...

rediff on the net© 2025 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances