The Supreme Court allows custody parole of ex-councilor and riots accused Tahir Hussain to campaign for the Delhi assembly polls. Tahir Hussain has been allowed to campaign for the Delhi assembly polls under police custody from January 29 to February 3. His custody parole will be subject to deposit of Rs 2.47 lakh per day as part of security expense. Hussain shall be let out for 12 hours every day as per jail manual.