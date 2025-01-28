RediffmailMoneyBusiness EmailVideosEnterprise Email


Create Account

« Back

Saif's blood sample, clothes collected for probe

January 28, 2025  11:27
image
In a major revelation in the Saif Ali Khan attack case, the Mumbai Police has recorded the statement of a West Bengal-based woman, whose Aadhar Card was used by the accused to buy a sim card. 

According to the Mumbai Police, a team from Mumbai travelled to West Bengal and recorded the statements of two individuals. Initially, the Mumbai Police recorded the statement of a woman whose Aadhaar card was used by the accused to buy a SIM card. 

Later, the Mumbai Police also recorded the statement of a relative of the accused, who lives in West Bengal. As per the police, it was with the help of this relative that the accused got the Aadhaar card from the woman, which he then used to purchase the SIM card. 

Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis on Monday said that confusion should not be created regarding the recent stabbing incident involving Bollywood actor Saif Ali Khan. 

"In this case, the police are properly conducting an investigation. Police have almost everything related to the case. Police will take this case to its logical conclusion. And for your convenience, (media), our Mumbai Commissioner of Police is here; I will ask him, today or tomorrow or any day, to give you full details of the case," the Chief Minister added.

Meanwhile, Mumbai Police have collected actor Saif Ali Khan's blood sample and clothes for investigation as part of the probe into the attack on the actor at his residence. -- ANI
« Back to LIVE

TOP STORIES

UP: 7 dead after structure collapses at religious event
UP: 7 dead after structure collapses at religious event

Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath directed the district administration officials to ensure proper treatment of the injured. He also wished a speedy recovery to the injured.

LIVE! Saif's blood sample, clothes collected for probe
LIVE! Saif's blood sample, clothes collected for probe

India will do...: Trump discusses migrant row with Modi
India will do...: Trump discusses migrant row with Modi

President Trump made these remarks on Monday while talking to reporters aboard Air Force One on his way back to Joint Base Andrews from Florida.

Is Trump A Lot Like Modi?
Is Trump A Lot Like Modi?

After being sworn in as the 47th president of the United States, Trump started his inaugural address with a sentence that echoed Modi's coinage some years ago, notes Modi biographer Nilanjan Mukhopadhyay.

'Round Trip To Prayagraj Costs Rs 70,000'
'Round Trip To Prayagraj Costs Rs 70,000'

'The cost of flying to Prayagraj has gone up six times due to the Kumbh Mela.'

rediff on the net© 2025 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances