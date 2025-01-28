RediffmailMoneyBusiness EmailVideosEnterprise Email


Rupee falls 25 paise to close at 86.56 against US dollar

January 28, 2025  19:57
The rupee depreciated 25 paise to close at 86.56 (provisional) against the US dollar on Tuesday, as global risk sentiments were dampened amid tariff threats by the US President Donald Trump.

Forex traders said the rupee continued to face pressure due to sustained foreign fund outflows and the strength of the American currency in the overseas market amid unabated dollar demand from oil importers and weak risk appetite.

At the interbank foreign exchange, the rupee opened on a weak note at 86.53, and during the day touched a high of 86.50 and a low of 86.57 against the American currency.

The local unit settled for the day at 86.56 (provisional), registering a fall of 25 paise over its previous close.

On Monday, the rupee depreciated 9 paise to close at 86.31 against the US dollar.  -- PTI
