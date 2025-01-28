RediffmailMoneyBusiness EmailVideosEnterprise Email


Create Account

« Back

RBI guv flags rising digi frauds

January 28, 2025  10:09
image
Reserve Bank of India Governor Sanjay Malhotra flagged the rise in digital frauds while emphasising the need for robust and proactive systems to thwart such attempts during his first interaction with managing directors and CEOs of public and private sector banks after taking charge.

He also directed banks to enhance oversight over third-party service providers to mitigate risks and strengthen customer service and grievance redress mechanisms.

"While dwelling upon information technology risk management and cybersecurity, the governor urged banks to have enhanced oversight over third-party service providers for mitigation of risks emanating from them," RBI said in a statement. 

Malhotra took charge as RBI governor on December 11, 2024.

He also underscored the need for RBI and banks to work together closely. "Suggestions were sought from banks on enhancing the ease of doing business," the statement said.

Malhotra, in his opening remarks, acknowledged the important role played by banks in building the resilience of the domestic financial system, while highlighting some of the main vulnerabilities present globally that could pose downside risks.

He urged banks to ensure continued financial stability, deepen financial inclusion, improve digital literacy, enhance the availability and affordability of credit, strengthen customer service and grievance redress mechanisms, and continue to invest in technology.

-- Manojit Saha/Business Standard
« Back to LIVE

TOP STORIES

LIVE! The story of Potam: From dreaded Naxal to super cop
LIVE! The story of Potam: From dreaded Naxal to super cop

Modi to visit US in February, announces Trump
Modi to visit US in February, announces Trump

Trump and Modi enjoy a good friendly relationship. The two addressed thousands of people at two different rallies in Houston in September 2019 and in Ahmedabad in February 2020.

Trump vows tariffs on those who 'harm' US; names India
Trump vows tariffs on those who 'harm' US; names India

Earlier, Trump has already talked about slapping "100 per cent tariffs" on the BRICS grouping, a bloc that includes India as well.

Dera chief gets 30-day parole ahead of Delhi poll
Dera chief gets 30-day parole ahead of Delhi poll

The Sirsa-headquartered Dera Sacha Sauda has a number of followers in Haryana, Punjab, Rajasthan and other states.

Saif attack: 'Cops have ruined my son's life'
Saif attack: 'Cops have ruined my son's life'

Akash Kanojia, a driver from Thane, was detained by the Railway Protection Force (RPF) in Durg, Chhattisgarh, as a suspect in the attack on actor Saif Ali Khan. After the real attacker was arrested, Kanojia was released but claims the...

rediff on the net© 2025 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances