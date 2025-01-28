RediffmailMoneyBusiness EmailVideosEnterprise Email


Rapist Dera Sacha Sauda chief gets 30-day parole

January 28, 2025  09:25
image
Dera Sacha Sauda chief and rape convict Gurmeet Ram Rahim Singh has been granted 30-day parole. He will be walking out of the Sunaria jail in Haryana's Rohtak on Tuesday after being granted parole, sources said.

Singh is serving a 20-year sentence given in 2017 for raping two of his disciples. The parole comes days ahead of polls in Delhi on February 5. 

The Sirsa-headquartered Dera Sacha Sauda has a number of followers in Haryana, Punjab, Rajasthan and other states. In Haryana, the Dera has a sizable number of followers in many districts, including Sirsa, Fatehabad, Kurukshetra, Kaithal and Hisar. PTI
