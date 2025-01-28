One new case of GBS found in Pune

A new Guillain-Barre Syndrome (GBS) case was reported in Pune on Tuesday, health officials said.





The number of suspected GBS cases, thus, stood at 111, with 13 patients on ventilator, they said.





'111 suspected patients of GBS have been found until now, besides one patient who died. Of these, 31 are diagnosed as confirmed GBS cases,' said a release from the state health department.





So far 57 stool samples have been sent to the National Institute of Virology, Pune, and all were tested for 'enteric virus panel'.





Seventeen samples tested positive for Norovirus while five stool samples were positive for Campylobacter, the release said.A total of 76 blood samples have been sent to NIV.





All samples have tested negative for Zika, Dengue, Chikungunya.





'110 water samples from different parts of the city have been sent for chemical and biological analysis to the Public Health Laboratory, samples from 8 water sources found contaminated,' the release read.





Meanwhile, Pune municipal corporation (PMC) commissioner Rajendra Bhosale held a meeting of concerned departments and issued instructions to curb the prevalence of the disease.





The Water Supply and Drainage Departments were asked to implement measures regarding water supply and drainage in Pune city and the newly merged 23 villages.





"The Water Supply Department should take necessary steps to cover water tanks and wells with tarpaulin and fencing. Instructions should be given to tanker operators supplying water, and a meeting should be organised with them to provide guidelines and advisory measures regarding diseases," said a release issued by the PMC.





A 15-bed Intensive Care Unit (ICU) has been made operational at Pune Municipal Corporation's Kamla Nehru Hospital for GBS patients. Treatment will be provided free of cost at the unit.





GBS is an autoimmune disorder where the body's immune system attacks the peripheral nervous system, characterised by muscle weakness, and in severe cases, paralysis. -- PTI