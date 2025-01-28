RediffmailMoneyBusiness EmailVideosEnterprise Email


Create Account

« Back

Modi likely to visit White House in February: Trump

January 28, 2025  09:00
image
United States President Donald Trump has said that Prime Minister Narendra Modi would probably be visiting the White House for a meeting with him in February.

Trump told reporters on Monday aboard Air Force One on his way back to Joint Base Andrews from Florida.

"I had a long talk with him this morning (Monday). He is going to be coming to the White House, over next month, probably February. We have a very good relationship with India, Trump told reporters aboard Air Force One.

The president was responding to a question on the phone call he had with Modi in the morning.

"Everything came up (in a phone call with Modi)," Trump told reporters when asked about the details of his call with Prime Minister Modi.

Trump's last foreign trip as president was to India during his first term.

Trump and Modi enjoy a good friendly relationship. The two addressed thousands of people at two different rallies in Houston in September 2019 and in Ahmedabad in February 2020. -- PTI
« Back to LIVE

TOP STORIES

LIVE! The story of Potam: From dreaded Naxal to super cop
LIVE! The story of Potam: From dreaded Naxal to super cop

Modi to visit US in February, announces Trump
Modi to visit US in February, announces Trump

Trump and Modi enjoy a good friendly relationship. The two addressed thousands of people at two different rallies in Houston in September 2019 and in Ahmedabad in February 2020.

Trump vows tariffs on those who 'harm' US; names India
Trump vows tariffs on those who 'harm' US; names India

Earlier, Trump has already talked about slapping "100 per cent tariffs" on the BRICS grouping, a bloc that includes India as well.

Dera chief gets 30-day parole ahead of Delhi poll
Dera chief gets 30-day parole ahead of Delhi poll

The Sirsa-headquartered Dera Sacha Sauda has a number of followers in Haryana, Punjab, Rajasthan and other states.

Saif attack: 'Cops have ruined my son's life'
Saif attack: 'Cops have ruined my son's life'

Akash Kanojia, a driver from Thane, was detained by the Railway Protection Force (RPF) in Durg, Chhattisgarh, as a suspect in the attack on actor Saif Ali Khan. After the real attacker was arrested, Kanojia was released but claims the...

rediff on the net© 2025 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances