Modi: Coldplay's concert in India is proof of...

January 28, 2025  14:06
Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday highlighted the vast potential of India's concert economy, citing the success of recent high-profile concerts like Coldplay's shows in Mumbai and Ahmedabad. 

Addressing the Utkarsh Odisha - Make in Odisha Conclave 2025, PM Modi highlighted the opportunity to further boost tourism, create jobs, and enhance the global identity of India's creative sector. 

He noted that India's rich cultural heritage, large youth population, and growing demand for live events make it an attractive destination for concerts. 

The recent Coldplay concerts, which were sold out, demonstrate the immense scope for live concerts in India. "In a country with such a rich heritage in music, dance, and storytelling, with such a large pool of youth and a massive consumer base for concerts, there are vast opportunities for the concert economy. In the past decade, both the trend and demand for live events have grown. You must have seen the incredible images from the Coldplay concerts in Mumbai and Ahmedabad in recent days. This is proof of how much scope live concerts have in India," PM Modi highlighted. 

He asserted that top artists from around the world are being attracted to India. The Prime Minister also urged the state and private sectors to invest in infrastructure for the concert economy, highlighting its potential to generate revenue and create jobs. 

He announced that India will host the first-ever World Audio-Visual Summit next month, showcasing the country's creative power globally. "The concert economy boosts tourism and creates a large number of jobs. I urge both the state and private sectors to focus on the necessary infrastructure for the concert economy. Next month, India will host the first-ever World Audio-Visual Summit, a major event that will give the country's creative power a new identity globally. The revenue generated from such events in the states also contributes to advancing the economy," he added. -- ANI
