Maha Kumbh: No call drops, seamless internet

January 28, 2025  12:49
An expected gathering of 40 crore people at the world's largest religious gathering for over a month and no call drops and seamless internet streaming. 

Telecom service providers and the Maha Kumbh Mela administration are on their toes to ensure smooth connectivity at the grand event set to witness record teledensity. 

Laying down of additional optical fibre, installation of new towers and Base Transceiver Stations (BTS) and deploying Cells on Wheels (transportable towers), are among the various measures taken to ensure robust and uninterrupted connectivity in the mela area during the event. According to officials at the Integrated Control and Command Centre (ICCC), three disaster management centres have been established in the mela area to support emergency communications and ensure prompt response during any crisis situation.

"Mostly, all telecom providers have augmented their services here to ensure seamless communication for the millions of devotees and visitors. 

"Three disaster management centres, operated by telecom service providers Airtel, BSNL, Jio and Vi, have been established in the mela area to support emergency communications and ensure prompt response during any crisis situation," a senior official at the ICCC told PTI.

"These centres have been equipped with the latest technology to provide vital communication channels in the event of natural or man-made disasters, ensuring the safety of attendees," he added. -- PTI
