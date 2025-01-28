RediffmailMoneyBusiness EmailVideosEnterprise Email


Kumbh not Hindu-Muslim: Kabir Khan to take a dip

January 28, 2025  16:55
image
Filmmaker Kabir Khan has landed in Prayagraj for the Maha Kumbh. He says, "I am very excited. This happens once in 12 years. I feel fortunate to have come here. I will take a holy dip here too. These things are not about Hindus and Muslims, these are the things of our origin, our country and our civilization. There is no Hindu or Muslim in this, if you believe you are an Indian, then you should feel everything."

The ongoing Maha Kumbh Mela has attracted a significant number of devotees to Prayagraj, where they come to take a holy dip at the Triveni Sangam. As of 8 am on Tuesday, over 4.55 million people, including 1 million Kalpawasis, have taken a holy dip at the confluence of the Ganga and Yamuna rivers, as per the Uttar Pradesh Information Department.
