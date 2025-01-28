Kumbh Mela: 147.6 mn people have taken a dip so far





Meanwhile, over 147.6 million people have taken a dip at the confluence of the Ganga, and Yamuna rivers since the commencement of the event on January 13, as per the Uttar Pradesh Information Department.





Till now, several Union Ministers, including Rajnath Singh and Kiren Rijiju have visited Maha Kumbh and have taken a dip at the Triveni Sangam.





Union Home Minister Amit Shah also took a holy dip at the Triveni Sangam in Prayagraj, Uttar Pradesh on Monday. Shah was accompanied by Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath, Baba Ram Dev, and other saints and sages.The religious congregation has also witnessed an extraordinary influx of devotees from around the world.





Antonio, a pilgrim from Italy, has finally fulfilled his decade-long dream of attending the Kumbh Mela in India.





"I feel fantastic," Antonio exclaimed, adding, "There's a lot of blessings in this place. I was looking forward to this. I wanted to visit for over 10 years. And finally, I'm here." -- ANI

