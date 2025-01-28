India will do the right thing on immigrants: Trump

United States President Donald Trump on Monday said that he discussed immigration issues with Prime Minister Narendra Modi during their phone call.





"Discussed immigration with Modi. India will do what is right when it comes to taking back illegal immigrants," news agency Reuters quoted Trump as saying.





Trump also said that Modi will visit the United States in February.





The Ministry of External Affairs is yet to provide any confirmation on this.





Trump's statements come a day after the two leaders discussed matters related to global peace, security in the Indo-Pacific, the Middle East, and Europe along with a fair bilateral trading relationship.

'Delighted to speak with my dear friend President @realDonaldTrump @POTUS. Congratulated him on his historic second term,' Modi said on X.





'We are committed to a mutually beneficial and trusted partnership. We will work together for the welfare of our people and towards global peace, prosperity, and security,' he said.