Ex-VP Hamid Ansari casts vote via 'Vote from Home' facility

January 28, 2025  09:22
image
Former vice president Hamid Ansari cast his vote on Monday in the Delhi assembly elections from the comfort of his residence using the mobile postal ballot facility, officials said.
   
Introduced by the Election Commission of India (ECI), the facility allows eligible electors to vote remotely through the Electronically Transmitted Postal Ballot System (ETPBS).

The ETPBS was designed to ensure that voters, even those away from their polling areas, could participate in elections. It builds on the existing postal ballot system, allowing voters to receive and return their ballots electronically.

On January 23, the Chief Electoral Office of Delhi launched the "Vote from Home" programme, aimed at senior citizens aged 85 and above, as well as people with disabilities. 

This initiative was first introduced during the 2024 Lok Sabha elections. As of now, 6,399 senior citizens and 1,050 persons with physical disabilities have opted for this facility in Delhi. -- PTI
