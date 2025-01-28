RediffmailMoneyBusiness EmailVideosEnterprise Email


Create Account

« Back

EC asks Kejriwal to prove Yamuna poisoning claim

January 28, 2025  21:14
image
The Election Commission on Tuesday sought factual evidence from Aam Aadmi Party leader Arvind Kejriwal to substantiate his allegation that neighbouring Haryana is poisoning the Yamuna river, as it reminded him of legal provisions that can lead to up to three years' imprisonment for 'mischievous' statements against national integration and public harmony.

In a letter to Kejriwal, the Election Commission (EC) sought by 8 pm on Wednesday the nature and extent of the chemicals used for 'poisoning' the Yamuna which could have kill people in large numbers, as claimed by the AAP chief.

EC also asked Kejriwal to share details of his claim that engineers of Delhi Jal Board had actually detected and prevented it on time.

Both the Bharatiya Janata Party and Congress had complained to the poll panel against Kejriwal for levelling allegations of poisoning of Yamuna river. 

Separately, Delhi Chief Minister Atishi had alleged that rising ammonia levels in the water supplied to Delhi by Haryana could seriously affect water supply to the national capital.

The EC is also awaiting a factual report from the Haryana government on the issue.   -- PTI
« Back to LIVE

TOP STORIES

3rd T20I Updates: India need 72 from 5 overs
3rd T20I Updates: India need 72 from 5 overs

LIVE! EC asks Kejriwal to prove Yamuna poisoning claim
LIVE! EC asks Kejriwal to prove Yamuna poisoning claim

PIX: Chakravarthy's fifer restricts England
PIX: Chakravarthy's fifer restricts England

IMAGES from the 3rd T20I between India and England in Rajkot on Tuesday.

Local well water blamed for Pune GBS outbreak
Local well water blamed for Pune GBS outbreak

With several cases of Guillain-Barre Syndrome (GBS) being detected in Sinhgad Road area in Pune, local residents on Tuesday claimed that contaminated water of a well on private land could have led to the outbreak.

Mumbai's Siddhivinayak Temple enforces new dress code
Mumbai's Siddhivinayak Temple enforces new dress code

The Shree Siddhivinayak Ganapati Temple Trust (SSGTT) in Mumbai has announced a dress code for devotees, prohibiting revealing clothing from next week. The decision follows complaints about inappropriate attire causing discomfort to...

rediff on the net© 2025 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances