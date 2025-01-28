RediffmailMoneyBusiness EmailVideosEnterprise Email


Create Account

« Back

Death on wheels: 55% of truck drivers have poor vision

January 28, 2025  17:24
File pic
File pic
About 55.1 per cent of truck drivers in India have compromised vision, while 53.3 per cent require distance vision correction and 46.7 per cent need near-vision treatment, a new report released on Tuesday revealed. 

The report prepared by IIT Delhi further said that about 44.3 per cent of drivers exhibited borderline or above body mass index (BMI), 57.4 per cent had elevated blood pressure levels, and 18.4 per cent showed borderline or high blood sugar levels. A total of 50,000 truck drivers in the states of Uttar Pradesh, Rajasthan, Madhya Pradesh, Maharashtra, Karnataka and Tamil Nadu were screened by IIT Delhi in collaboration with the Foresight Foundation. -- PTI
« Back to LIVE

TOP STORIES

LIVE! Kumbh not Hindu-Muslim: Kabir Khan to take a dip
LIVE! Kumbh not Hindu-Muslim: Kabir Khan to take a dip

Sri Lankan navy opens fire on Indian fishermen, 5 hurt
Sri Lankan navy opens fire on Indian fishermen, 5 hurt

Five Indian fishermen were injured, two seriously, in an incident of firing by the Sri Lankan Navy near Delft Island, prompting India to summon the acting high commissioner of Sri Lanka and lodge a strong protest. The incident occurred...

Crores attend Kumbh, but no call drops or slow internet
Crores attend Kumbh, but no call drops or slow internet

Telecom service providers and the Maha Kumbh Mela administration are on their toes to ensure smooth connectivity at the grand event set to witness record teledensity.

Budget session begins on Jan 31 with Prez address
Budget session begins on Jan 31 with Prez address

The President will address both the Houses of Parliament assembled together in the Lok Sabha chamber on Friday and Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman will present the General Budget on Saturday.

Modi flags Coldplay tour, pushes concert economy
Modi flags Coldplay tour, pushes concert economy

Noting the success of the Coldplay concerts in Mumbai and Ahmedabad, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday said India has immense possibilities in the concert economy and urged the state governments and the private sector to invest in...

rediff on the net© 2025 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances