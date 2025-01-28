Death on wheels: 55% of truck drivers have poor vision





The report prepared by IIT Delhi further said that about 44.3 per cent of drivers exhibited borderline or above body mass index (BMI), 57.4 per cent had elevated blood pressure levels, and 18.4 per cent showed borderline or high blood sugar levels. A total of 50,000 truck drivers in the states of Uttar Pradesh, Rajasthan, Madhya Pradesh, Maharashtra, Karnataka and Tamil Nadu were screened by IIT Delhi in collaboration with the Foresight Foundation. -- PTI

About 55.1 per cent of truck drivers in India have compromised vision, while 53.3 per cent require distance vision correction and 46.7 per cent need near-vision treatment, a new report released on Tuesday revealed.