Daughter of BJP ex-MLA killed in blast dies by suicide





Bheema Mandavi himself had died in a blast carried out by Naxalites in 2019.





Deepa Mandavi, who was doing a physiotherapy course in the Uttarakhand capital, was found hanging from the ceiling fan in her paying guest accommodation in Karanpur area of Dehradun on January 26, a family member said.





Tragically, one of her sisters had allegedly committed suicide by jumping from a building in Raipur in 2013.





Deepa was a third-year student of physiotherapy course at a private institute in Dehradun. She was staying with some friends in a rented room, but a week ago shifted to a PG accommodation, her relative said.





According to the police, no suicide note was found at the spot though prima facie the incident seemed to be a suicide.





Deepa's mother Ojasvi Mandavi, a member of the Chhattisgarh State Women Commission, went to Dehradun with other family members after being informed about the incident.





Deepa's mortal remains were brought to Gadapal village in Dantewada where the last rites were performed on Tuesday.





Deepa had recently visited her home.





On April 9, 2019, then BJP MLA Bheema Mandavi was killed in a blast carried out by Naxalites in Dantewada district.





According to family sources, Bheema Mandavi married Ojasvi after the death of his first wife in a road accident.





He had three daughters -- including Deepa and her sister who died in 2013 -- and a son.

