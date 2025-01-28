Country won't progress through AI: Mukesh Ambani

Asserting that Artificial Intelligence tools like ChatGPT are not a substitute for critical thinking, Reliance Industries Chairman Mukesh Ambani on Tuesday said the country would progress only through people's own intelligence, not through AI.



India will become the 'most prosperous nation' in the world before the end of this century, but growth must not endanger the planet and the transition from fossil fuels to clean energy must be speeded up, he said at the 12th convocation of Pandit Deendayal Energy University (PDEU) in Ahmedabad.



Ambani is the president of the varsity.



"Talking of Artificial Intelligence, I have a piece of advice to our young students. You must be good at using AI as a tool of learning, but do not give up your own critical thinking. You should definitely use ChatGPT but always remember that we can progress only through our own intelligence, not (through) artificial intelligence," he told the graduating students.



The RIL chairman and MD also advised students to commit to lifelong learning.



"In this age of rapid technological advancement, the willingness to learn continuously is not an option, it is a must for survival and success. Therefore embrace curiosity and never stop learning," he said.



The PDEU president said India will emerge as the third largest economy in the world and no power on Earth can stop India's growth trajectory. At the same time, he also emphasised the need for the conservation of the environment.



"I can clearly foresee that India will become the most prosperous nation in the world before the end of this century. But India, with other large economies, also has a big responsibility. We must not allow economic growth endangering planet Earth and further worsen the climate crisis," he said.



"Therefore the transition from fossil fuels to clean and green energy has to be accelerated," he said.



"I am confident that green technologies and green enterprises can reverse the ecological degradation and indeed make our planet more beautiful, more livable for future generations," the industrialist added.



Prime Minister Narendra Modi wants India to become the greenest nation in the world, he said, adding that 'this is the context in which PDEU should see its future role and responsibility'.



"You should focus on the quality of research and make it application-driven. We should specially focus on newer areas like bio-energies which have the potential to help our farmers and boost employment opportunities," he said.



The intersection of green energy, green material and Artificial Intelligence is going to shape the future of humanity and he would like PDEU to gain a leading position in this synergy, Ambani added.



Uday Kotak, founder and director of Kotak Mahindra Bank, was the chief guest at the convocation ceremony.



In his address, Kotak urged students to go after achieving excellence, not money.



"Whatever you do in life, keep a focus on quality and excellence. Because if we achieve both, the outcome of everything, including financial outcome, will follow. Do not chase money, chase excellence. Financial results will be an outcome of the deep satisfaction you will enjoy," Kotak said.



He also urged the varsity to start offering courses in the finance stream.



"Why is that my little area of finance is not finding any mention so far in the history of PDEU? You looked at law, you have looked at space, time has come for finance. And the reason is also because of amalgamation of finance and technology. Two of them are now deeply embedded together," Kotak said. -- PTI