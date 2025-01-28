RediffmailMoneyBusiness EmailVideosEnterprise Email


Cong left alone as INDIA parties campaign for AAP

January 28, 2025  19:15
With several Indian National Developmental Inclusive Alliance (INDIA) parties backing the Aam Aadmi Party for the February 5 assembly elections in Delhi, Trinamool Congress and Samajwadi Party leaders are set to campaign for the Arvind Kejriwal-led outfit, leaving aside the Congress, the largest constituent of the opposition bloc.

Formed ahead of the 2024 Lok Sabha polls to challenge the Bharatiya Janata Party, the INDIA bloc includes the Congress, the AAP, the TMC and the SP as its key constituents, among others.

Some other member of the bloc, including the Nationalist Congress Party-Sharadchandra Pawar and Shiv Sena-Uddhav Balasaheb Thackeray, have also extended their support to AAP for the Delhi polls.

A source told PTI that actor-politician and TMC MP from Asansol, Shatrughan Sinha, will canvass for AAP in at least three constituencies on February 1-2.

These include former chief minister Arvind Kejriwal's constituency New Delhi, Chief Minister Atishi's Kalkaji, and Jangpura, where the party has fielded its senior leader Manish Sisodia.

Sinha, who hails from Bihar, could mobilise Delhi's Purvanchali voters, a term that refers to primarily Bhojpuri-speaking migrants from Bihar and eastern Uttar Pradesh.  -- PTI
