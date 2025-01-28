RediffmailMoneyBusiness EmailVideosEnterprise Email


Create Account

« Back

7 dead, 50 injured after platform collapses in UP

January 28, 2025  11:07
Seven people have died and more than fifty others were injured after a bamboo platform erected during a religious event in Uttar Pradesh's Baghpat collapsed under the weight of the people.

According to police, the Jain community in Baraut had organised a 'Laddoo Mahotsav' today and hundreds of people reached a temple to offer laddoo. A bamboo platform had been erected for the devotees. This platform collapsed under the weight of the people.
« Back to LIVE

TOP STORIES

UP: 7 dead after structure collapses at religious event
UP: 7 dead after structure collapses at religious event

Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath directed the district administration officials to ensure proper treatment of the injured. He also wished a speedy recovery to the injured.

LIVE! Saif's blood sample, clothes collected for probe
LIVE! Saif's blood sample, clothes collected for probe

India will do...: Trump discusses migrant row with Modi
India will do...: Trump discusses migrant row with Modi

President Trump made these remarks on Monday while talking to reporters aboard Air Force One on his way back to Joint Base Andrews from Florida.

Is Trump A Lot Like Modi?
Is Trump A Lot Like Modi?

After being sworn in as the 47th president of the United States, Trump started his inaugural address with a sentence that echoed Modi's coinage some years ago, notes Modi biographer Nilanjan Mukhopadhyay.

'Round Trip To Prayagraj Costs Rs 70,000'
'Round Trip To Prayagraj Costs Rs 70,000'

'The cost of flying to Prayagraj has gone up six times due to the Kumbh Mela.'

rediff on the net© 2025 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances