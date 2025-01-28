7 dead, 50 injured after platform collapses in UP





According to police, the Jain community in Baraut had organised a 'Laddoo Mahotsav' today and hundreds of people reached a temple to offer laddoo. A bamboo platform had been erected for the devotees. This platform collapsed under the weight of the people.

Seven people have died and more than fifty others were injured after a bamboo platform erected during a religious event in Uttar Pradesh's Baghpat collapsed under the weight of the people.