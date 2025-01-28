RediffmailMoneyBusiness EmailVideosEnterprise Email


Create Account

« Back

26/11 plotter Tahawwur Rana to be extradited?

January 28, 2025  10:26
image
A team from the National Investigation Agency (NIA) is likely to visit USA very soon to complete the formalities for the extradition of Tahawwur Rana, who is wanted in India for his role in the 26/11 Mumbai terror attacks, Tahawwur Rana, who is wanted in India for his role in the 26/11 Mumbai terror attacks, sources said.

The move is learnt to be taken considering the US Supreme Court's recent decision rejecting a review petition filed by Rana challenging his extradition to India. The decision has cleared a significant legal hurdle, allowing Indian authorities to accelerate the process of bringing him to justice.

As per sources, a team of Inspector General and Deputy Inspector General rank officers are likely to visit the USA by the end of this month, the move regarding it has been shared with the Ministry of Home Affairs as well as the Ministry of External Affairs.

Rana, a former doctor and businessman, is a Canadian citizen of Pakistani origin. He is accused of facilitating the reconnaissance activities of David Coleman Headley, the main planner of the 26/11 Mumbai attacks.

He allowed Headley to use his immigration business as a front to travel to India and identify potential attack targets. Rana was arrested in 2009 in Chicago by the FBI for his role in a Pakistan-supported terror network. He was convicted in the US for supporting the Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT), the terror group behind the attacks, but acquitted on charges directly related to the Mumbai attacks.

India has been pursuing Rana's extradition to hold him accountable for his involvement in the attacks that left 166 people dead and hundreds injured.

The NIA has stated that Rana's role in aiding and abetting Headley makes him a key figure in the conspiracy. -- ANI
« Back to LIVE

TOP STORIES

UP: 7 dead after structure collapses at religious event
UP: 7 dead after structure collapses at religious event

Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath directed the district administration officials to ensure proper treatment of the injured. He also wished a speedy recovery to the injured.

LIVE! Saif's blood sample, clothes collected for probe
LIVE! Saif's blood sample, clothes collected for probe

India will do...: Trump discusses migrant row with Modi
India will do...: Trump discusses migrant row with Modi

President Trump made these remarks on Monday while talking to reporters aboard Air Force One on his way back to Joint Base Andrews from Florida.

Is Trump A Lot Like Modi?
Is Trump A Lot Like Modi?

After being sworn in as the 47th president of the United States, Trump started his inaugural address with a sentence that echoed Modi's coinage some years ago, notes Modi biographer Nilanjan Mukhopadhyay.

'Round Trip To Prayagraj Costs Rs 70,000'
'Round Trip To Prayagraj Costs Rs 70,000'

'The cost of flying to Prayagraj has gone up six times due to the Kumbh Mela.'

rediff on the net© 2025 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances