26/11 plotter Tahawwur Rana to be extradited?





The move is learnt to be taken considering the US Supreme Court's recent decision rejecting a review petition filed by Rana challenging his extradition to India. The decision has cleared a significant legal hurdle, allowing Indian authorities to accelerate the process of bringing him to justice.





As per sources, a team of Inspector General and Deputy Inspector General rank officers are likely to visit the USA by the end of this month, the move regarding it has been shared with the Ministry of Home Affairs as well as the Ministry of External Affairs.





Rana, a former doctor and businessman, is a Canadian citizen of Pakistani origin. He is accused of facilitating the reconnaissance activities of David Coleman Headley, the main planner of the 26/11 Mumbai attacks.





He allowed Headley to use his immigration business as a front to travel to India and identify potential attack targets. Rana was arrested in 2009 in Chicago by the FBI for his role in a Pakistan-supported terror network. He was convicted in the US for supporting the Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT), the terror group behind the attacks, but acquitted on charges directly related to the Mumbai attacks.





India has been pursuing Rana's extradition to hold him accountable for his involvement in the attacks that left 166 people dead and hundreds injured.





The NIA has stated that Rana's role in aiding and abetting Headley makes him a key figure in the conspiracy. -- ANI

