25 quintals of rose petals to greet sea of devotees at Maha Kumbh

On the auspicious occasion of Mauni Amavasya on Wednesday, the Uttar Pradesh government has planned a flowery welcome for the devotees coming to the Maha Kumbh Mela for Amrit Snan at all the ghats in the Sangam area.





Rose petals will be showered from the sky, enhancing the divinity of the Amrit Snan ritual, an official statement said.





The Uttar Pradesh government is expecting a footfall of as many as 10 crore devotees on the auspicious day, and the floral showers will add a touch of spiritual fervour and enthusiasm to the occasion, it said.





"To ensure the event's success, arrangements have been made for 25 quintals of rose petals, with an additional five quintals kept ready to meet the needs of the large gathering," the statement said.





Krishna Mohan Chaudhary, deputy director of horticulture, Prayagraj Division, said, "The extra petals would allow for more flower showers if required."





V K Singh, the horticulture in-charge for flower showers at the Maha Kumbh, said, "Five to six floral showers will be carried out across all the ghats throughout the day, starting 6.30 am.





"The sight of rose petals cascading from the sky will create an extraordinary visual spectacle, further enhancing the spiritual energy of the event."





"With petals carefully prepared for each round, the initiative by the Yogi Adityanath government aims to provide devotees with a divine and unforgettable experience." -- PTI

