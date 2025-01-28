RediffmailMoneyBusiness EmailVideosEnterprise Email


Create Account

« Back

25 quintals of rose petals to greet sea of devotees at Maha Kumbh

January 28, 2025  23:19
image
On the auspicious occasion of Mauni Amavasya on Wednesday, the Uttar Pradesh government has planned a flowery welcome for the devotees coming to the Maha Kumbh Mela for Amrit Snan at all the ghats in the Sangam area. 

Rose petals will be showered from the sky, enhancing the divinity of the Amrit Snan ritual, an official statement said.

The Uttar Pradesh government is expecting a footfall of as many as 10 crore devotees on the auspicious day, and the floral showers will add a touch of spiritual fervour and enthusiasm to the occasion, it said.

"To ensure the event's success, arrangements have been made for 25 quintals of rose petals, with an additional five quintals kept ready to meet the needs of the large gathering," the statement said.

Krishna Mohan Chaudhary, deputy director of horticulture, Prayagraj Division, said, "The extra petals would allow for more flower showers if required."

V K Singh, the horticulture in-charge for flower showers at the Maha Kumbh, said, "Five to six floral showers will be carried out across all the ghats throughout the day, starting 6.30 am.

"The sight of rose petals cascading from the sky will create an extraordinary visual spectacle, further enhancing the spiritual energy of the event."

"With petals carefully prepared for each round, the initiative by the Yogi Adityanath government aims to provide devotees with a divine and unforgettable experience."  -- PTI
« Back to LIVE

TOP STORIES

LIVE! One new case of GBS found in Pune
LIVE! One new case of GBS found in Pune

EC asks Kejriwal to prove Yamuna 'poisoning' claim amid slugfest
EC asks Kejriwal to prove Yamuna 'poisoning' claim amid slugfest

A heated political battle erupted Tuesday over Arvind Kejriwal's claim of the Haryana government 'poisoning' the Yamuna water, with the Bharatiya Janata Party saying he cannot be forgiven for his 'dangerous statement', while the Aam...

PIX: England outplay India to stay alive
PIX: England outplay India to stay alive

IMAGES from the 3rd T20I between India and England in Rajkot on Tuesday.

Local well water blamed for Pune GBS outbreak
Local well water blamed for Pune GBS outbreak

With several cases of Guillain-Barre Syndrome (GBS) being detected in Sinhgad Road area in Pune, local residents on Tuesday claimed that contaminated water of a well on private land could have led to the outbreak.

Mumbai's Siddhivinayak Temple enforces new dress code
Mumbai's Siddhivinayak Temple enforces new dress code

The Shree Siddhivinayak Ganapati Temple Trust (SSGTT) in Mumbai has announced a dress code for devotees, prohibiting revealing clothing from next week. The decision follows complaints about inappropriate attire causing discomfort to...

rediff on the net© 2025 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances