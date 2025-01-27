RediffmailMoneyBusiness EmailVideosEnterprise Email


Will move SC over Waqf bill, says DMK's Raja

January 27, 2025  20:04
The Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam on Monday said it will move the Supreme Court against the proposed Waqf law once it is passed, soon after the Joint Parliamentary Committee scrutinising the Waqf (Amendment) Bill moved to finalise its report.

DMK MP A Raja, one of the members of the committee headed by Bharatiya Janata Party's Jagdambika Pal, said their 'fight' in the panel's proceedings is 'not for the JPC or Parliament' but for the Supreme Court.

He said, "We will definitely go to the court. The DMK will go, myself will go." 

He claimed the proposed law will be unconstitutional and his party will move the apex court against it.

The documents produced and points made in the committee will be useful in the judicial challenges to the Bill once it is enacted, he added.

The Lok Sabha MP alleged Pal bulldozed the proceedings which were nothing but a 'mockery'.

"I think the report is already ready," the DMK leader said, as Pal rejected the allegations and insisted that he has run the committee through its 36 sittings and several tours in the most democratic manner.

Raja said, "He (Pal) moved on our (opposition) behalf and our amendments were moved by the chairman. Headcounts were done by him, and announcement was done by him that it is negative. So he is the mover, counter, announcer. Such a mockery."

Opposition members, he alleged, were not supplied with the documents they were promised. 

With the committee set to meet for one last time on Wednesday to adopt its report, the government may move the Bill for passage in Parliament once it convenes from January 31 for the Budget Session.   -- PTI
