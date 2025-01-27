RediffmailMoneyBusiness EmailVideosEnterprise Email


Waqf panel accepts 14 amendments, all proposed by NDA

January 27, 2025  14:00
The Joint Parliamentary Committee scrutinising the Waqf (Amendment) Bill on Monday adopted all amendments proposed by the ruling Bharatiya Janata Party-led National Democratic Alliance members and negated every change moved by opposition members.
 
The committee chairman Jagdambika Pal told reporters after the meeting that amendments adopted by the committee will make the law better and more effective.

However, opposition MPs decried the meeting's proceedings and accused Pal of "subverting" the democratic process.

"It was a farcical exercise. We were not heard. Pal has acted in a dictatorial manner," TMC MP Kalyan Banerjee told reporters.

Pal rejected the charge, and said the entire exercise was democratic, and the majority view prevailed.

One of the more significant amendments proposed by the committee is that the existing Waqf properties cannot be questioned on the grounds of 'Waqf by user', which existed in the current law but will be omitted in the new version, if the properties are being used for religious purposes.

Pal said the amendments moved by the NDA members in 14 of the Bill's clauses have been accepted.

Opposition members moved hundreds of amendments in all 44 clauses and all of them were defeated by vote, he added. -- PTI 
