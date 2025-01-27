RediffmailMoneyBusiness EmailVideosEnterprise Email


Create Account

« Back

Uttarakhand becomes first state to implement UCC

January 27, 2025  14:08
image
Uttarakhand on Monday became the first state in the country to implement the Uniform Civil Code with the ruling BJP fulfilling a major commitment made ahead of the 2022 Assembly polls.

The UCC came into force as Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami unveiled its notification, released the rules for its implementation and launched a portal created for the mandatory online registration of marriages, divorce and live-in relationships. 

The event took place in the auditorium at Dhami's official residence called "Mukhya Sevak Sadan" in the presence of his ministerial colleagues and a host of senior officials. 

"The UCC, creating equal laws for every citizen across all religions, comes fully into effect at this moment. The credit for it goes entirely to the people of the state," Dhami said at the function. It is an instrument to put an end to all discriminatory practices against women regardless of their religion, he said. -- PTI
« Back to LIVE

TOP STORIES

Waqf panel accepts 14 amendments, all proposed by NDA
Waqf panel accepts 14 amendments, all proposed by NDA

However, opposition MPs decried the meeting's proceedings and accused Pal of "subverting" the democratic process.

LIVE! Smriti Mandhana named ICC Women's ODI Cricketer
LIVE! Smriti Mandhana named ICC Women's ODI Cricketer

Uttarakhand first state to get Uniform Civil Code
Uttarakhand first state to get Uniform Civil Code

Uttarakhand has become the first state in India to implement the Uniform Civil Code (UCC), fulfilling a key promise made by the ruling BJP ahead of the 2022 Assembly elections. Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami unveiled the UCC...

Shah takes holy dip in Triveni Sangam at Maha Kumbh
Shah takes holy dip in Triveni Sangam at Maha Kumbh

Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath also took a dip separately amid loud chants of mantras.

SC orders Chhattisgarh pastor's burial 20 km away
SC orders Chhattisgarh pastor's burial 20 km away

The Supreme Court of India has ordered the burial of a pastor whose body has been lying in a mortuary since January 7th, after a dispute arose regarding the location of his burial. The court issued a split verdict, with one judge ruling...

rediff on the net© 2025 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances