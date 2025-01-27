Uttarakhand becomes first state to implement UCC





The UCC came into force as Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami unveiled its notification, released the rules for its implementation and launched a portal created for the mandatory online registration of marriages, divorce and live-in relationships.





The event took place in the auditorium at Dhami's official residence called "Mukhya Sevak Sadan" in the presence of his ministerial colleagues and a host of senior officials.





"The UCC, creating equal laws for every citizen across all religions, comes fully into effect at this moment. The credit for it goes entirely to the people of the state," Dhami said at the function. It is an instrument to put an end to all discriminatory practices against women regardless of their religion, he said. -- PTI

Uttarakhand on Monday became the first state in the country to implement the Uniform Civil Code with the ruling BJP fulfilling a major commitment made ahead of the 2022 Assembly polls.