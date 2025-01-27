RediffmailMoneyBusiness EmailVideosEnterprise Email


US, Colombia wage tariff war over migrant deportation

January 27, 2025  08:11
Columbia has ordered an increase of import tariff on the United States hours after President Donald Trump's similar move over the South American nation denying entry of two American military plans deporting undocumented Columbians. 

The US has also announced a travel ban and immediate visa revocations on Colombian government officials and others who were responsible for the interference in the US repatriation flight operations.

President Trump had earlier announced mass deportation of illegal and undocumented immigrants to their country of origin and warned countries of the consequences if they refuse to accept them.

Columbian President Gustavo Petro, in a post on X, said, "The US cannot treat Colombian migrants as criminals. I deny the entry of American planes carrying Colombian migrants into our territory." 

With the move angering Trump, he took to Truth Social, a platform owned by him, to say, "I was just informed that two repatriation flights from the United States, with a large number of illegal criminals, were not allowed to land in Colombia. This order was given by Colombia's Socialist President Gustavo Petro who is already very unpopular amongst his people."

"Petro's denial of these flights has jeopardized national security and public safety of the United States. So I have directed my administration to immediately take the following urgent and decisive retaliatory measures - emergency 25% tariffs on all goods coming into the US. In one week, the 25% tariffs will be raised to 50%; a travel ban and immediate visa revocations on Colombian government officials and all allies and supporters," he said.

The outraged US president also announced visa sanctions on all party members, family members and supporters of the Colombian government; enhanced customs and border protection inspections of all Colombian nationals and cargo on national security grounds.

IEEPA treasury, banking and financial sanctions are to be fully imposed, he said, warning that these measures were just the beginning.

"We will not allow the Colombian government to violate its legal obligations with regard to the acceptance and return of the criminals they forced into the United States! Trump said.

The Colombian government responded by saying that it was sending a presidential plane for the dignified return of its people from the United States. 

In a statement the Office of President Gustavo Petro said it has arranged for the presidential plane to facilitate the "dignified return of Colombian nationals who were to arrive in the country today in the morning hours, coming in from deportation flights."

"This measure is in response to the government's commitment to guarantee dignified conditions. In no way have Colombians, as patriots and subjects of rights, been or will be banished from Colombian territory," it said.

In retaliation to the measures announced by US president, Petro announced a 25 per cent import tariff on American products.  

"American products whose price will rise within the national economy must be replaced by national production and the government will help in this regard, he announced on X. -- PTI
