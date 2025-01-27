Tata Motors, Indian Oil to drive hydrogen truck pilot





This project is part of the National Green Hydrogen Mission. This pilot will run for 12 to 18 months to capture a host of information, not just on the product but also on the kind of refuelling infrastructure needed for hydrogen as a fuel.





The two firms are expected to start the trial run, the first such in the country, on the Jamshedpur-Kalinganagar, Mumbai-Ahmedabad, and Mumbai-Pune routes. The aim is to check the commercial viability of hydrogen internal combustion engines and refuelling infrastructure in India, said a senior Tata Motors executive.





The company also expects overall commercial vehicle (CV) sales to recover in the financial year 2026 (FY26). At the Bharat Mobility Global Expo 2025 in New Delhi, Tata Motors unveiled its groundbreaking hydrogen-powered commercial vehicle, the Tata Prima H.28. This is considered a major leap in the hydrogen-powered vehicle segment and is India's first commercial vehicle featuring a state-of-the-art four-cylinder H2ICE engine, with a range of 550 kilometres.





"Tata Motors is the first OEM to get this hydrogen pilot allotment from the government. These hydrogen vehicles will start running on three routes in the country during this quarter,' said Girish Wagh, Executive Director, Tata Motors, who also heads the commercial vehicles division. As per the plan, a total of around 15 vehicles will be deployed across the three routes.





"This is also an experiment in hydrogen refuelling infrastructure, as well as the product. IOCL is going to set up the refuelling infrastructure at their outlets, and we will run the vehicles and understand the practicalities of it, so that hydrogen can be considered for mainstream use in long-distance trucking," Wagh said.





At the Expo, the firm showcased 14 smart vehicles in the CV segment, all integrated with ADAS, alongside six cutting-edge intelligent solutions that provide real-time performance insights, and four advanced aggregates.





The company covered all powertrain options at the expo, including diesel, biodiesel, compressed natural gas, liquefied natural gas, ethanol, battery electric, and hydrogen internal combustion engines.





-- Shine Jacob/Business Standard

