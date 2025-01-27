RediffmailMoneyBusiness EmailVideosEnterprise Email


Shah's day at Kumbh with wife, son, DIL, grandson

January 27, 2025  15:38
Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Monday took a dip in the Triveni Sangam in Prayagran amid the Maha Kumbh. 

Shah took the dip around 1 pm, performed 'jal aachman' (sipping of holy water) and offered water to the Sun besides performing other rituals under guidance of some top seers.

Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath who, along with the seers, entered the holy waters with Shah moved behind when the senior BJP leader took the dip. Soon, Junapithadheeshwar Mahamandelashwar Acharya Avdheshanand Giri Ji Maharaj asked Adityanath to come and join others in the ritual and the UP CM came forward again.

Yoga guru Ramdev was also among those present on the occasion. 

The home minister's family members, including son Jay Shah, who is also the chairman of the ICC, partook in the rituals, including 'aarti' at the Sangam.

Amit Shah's wife Sonal, daughter-in-law Rishita and grandchildren also took part in the rituals. Top seers blessed Jay Shah and Rishita's newborn as the ICC chairman held him in his lap while his elder daughter joined him for the aarti. 

Before taking the dip, the home minister held an interaction with Avdheshanand Giri Ji Maharaj and some other top seers in a cottage on a floating jetty. 

Shah's visit was marked by unprecedented security cover in the Mela area and in Prayagraj. While the Mela area was made strictly a no-vehicle zone, Prayagraj city had several route diversions in place, impacting locals and visiting pilgrims
