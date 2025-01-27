Shah to take holy dip at Sangam on Monday

Union Home Minister Amit Shah will visit Prayagraj in Uttar Pradesh on Monday to participate in the ongoing Maha Kumbh Mela, one of the largest religious gatherings in the world.

Shah will also take a holy dip in the sacred waters of the Triveni Sangam, the confluence of the rivers Ganga, Yamuna, and the mythical Saraswati.





"The grand gathering of Sanatan Dharma, Maha Kumbh, which gives the message of equality and harmony to the whole world, is not only a pilgrimage site but also a confluence of the country's diversity, faith and knowledge tradition. I am excited to take a dip and worship at the Maha Kumbh in Prayagraj tomorrow and meet revered saints," he wrote on 'X' in Hindi.





The home minister is expected to meet several saints including Shankaracharya, Puri and Shankaracharya, Dwarka.





The Maha Kumbh started on January 13 and will continue till February 26. -- PTI