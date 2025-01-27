RediffmailMoneyBusiness EmailVideosEnterprise Email


Create Account

« Back

Shah to take holy dip at Sangam on Monday

January 27, 2025  08:34
image
Union Home Minister Amit Shah will visit Prayagraj in Uttar Pradesh on Monday to participate in the ongoing Maha Kumbh Mela, one of the largest religious gatherings in the world.
 
Shah will also take a holy dip in the sacred waters of the Triveni Sangam, the confluence of the rivers Ganga, Yamuna, and the mythical Saraswati.

"The grand gathering of Sanatan Dharma, Maha Kumbh, which gives the message of equality and harmony to the whole world, is not only a pilgrimage site but also a confluence of the country's diversity, faith and knowledge tradition. I am excited to take a dip and worship at the Maha Kumbh in Prayagraj tomorrow and meet revered saints," he wrote on 'X' in Hindi.

The home minister is expected to meet several saints including Shankaracharya, Puri and Shankaracharya, Dwarka.

The Maha Kumbh started on January 13 and will continue till February 26. -- PTI 
« Back to LIVE

TOP STORIES

LIVE! US agents check gurdwaras for illegal immigrants
LIVE! US agents check gurdwaras for illegal immigrants

GBS Disease: 16 Patients On Ventilator
GBS Disease: 16 Patients On Ventilator

Water samples from different parts of Pune have been sent to the public health laboratory for chemical and biological analysis.

Colombia bars US flights with deportees, Trump hits back
Colombia bars US flights with deportees, Trump hits back

US President Donald Trump has imposed tariffs and a travel ban on Colombia after the South American nation refused to accept two American military planes deporting undocumented Colombians. The move comes after President Trump announced...

Man kills business partner's 2 kids over 'betrayal'
Man kills business partner's 2 kids over 'betrayal'

Police said they have found a note at the scene, in which the accused has purportedly admitted to killing the children due to the "betrayal" in their partnership in a bangle factory, and also mentioned his intent to commit suicide.

Liquor smuggler goes to Kumbh to wash off sins, arrested
Liquor smuggler goes to Kumbh to wash off sins, arrested

A 22-year-old man wanted for liquor smuggling was arrested in Prayagraj, Uttar Pradesh during the Maha Kumbh festival. Pravesh Yadav, a resident of Alwar, Rajasthan, had been evading arrest since July 2023 after being involved in a...

rediff on the net© 2025 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances