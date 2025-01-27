RediffmailMoneyBusiness EmailVideosEnterprise Email


Sensex ends at over 7-month low

January 27, 2025  17:20
image
Benchmark BSE Sensex tanked 824 points to settle at more than seven-month low on Monday following heavy selling in IT and oil & gas shares amid weak global trends and increased uncertainty over US trade policy.

The 30-share BSE barometer plunged by 824.29 points or 1.08 per cent to close at 75,366.17 with 23 of its constituents ending lower and seven with gains. 

During the day, the barometer plummeted 922.87 points or 1.2 per cent to a low of 75,267.59.  -- PTI
