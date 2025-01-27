RediffmailMoneyBusiness EmailVideosEnterprise Email


Create Account

« Back

Man ends life after spat with girlfriend, grandmother dies in shock

January 27, 2025  22:05
image
A 65-year-old woman died of shock after seeing the hanging body of her grandson who allegedly died by suicide in their home in West Bengal's Jhargram district allegedly after a heated argument with his girlfriend, police said on Monday.

The incident occurred after Shubhankar Mahato (25), who worked under a contractor, returned to his Parulia village home in Jhargram block on Sunday night.

He had then an argument with his girlfriend over the phone during which he entered a room and locked the door from inside, police said.

Despite repeated calls, he did not open the door. When the door was broken open, it was found that he was hanging.

"Unable to bear the pain, his grandmother Kamala Mahato also died," a police officer said.

After conducting post-mortem examinations, both bodies were handed over to the family on Monday.

The police started an investigation into the matter, the officer said.  -- PTI
« Back to LIVE

TOP STORIES

India, China to resume Mansarovar Yatra, direct flights
India, China to resume Mansarovar Yatra, direct flights

India and China on Monday decided to resume the Kailash Mansarovar Yatra as the two sides agreed to take certain people-centric steps to 'stabilise and rebuild' ties.

LIVE! Haryana govt to sue Kejriwal for Yamuna claim
LIVE! Haryana govt to sue Kejriwal for Yamuna claim

GBS situation in Pune linked to...: Health minister
GBS situation in Pune linked to...: Health minister

Maharashtra Health Minister Prakash Abitkar has linked 80% of suspected Guillain-Barré Syndrome (GBS) cases in Pune to water contamination around a well in Nanded village. The state health department and the Pune Municipal...

Modi, Trump speak on phone; discuss ties
Modi, Trump speak on phone; discuss ties

Prime Minister Narendra Modi and United States President Donald Trump on Monday held a phone conversation focusing on continuing the upward trajectory of India-US ties.

'Anmol Bishnoi ordered to kill Baba Siddique because...'
'Anmol Bishnoi ordered to kill Baba Siddique because...'

Gangster Anmol Bishnoi had ordered the hit on Nationalist Congress Party leader Baba Siddique for his 'association with Dawood Ibrahim and involvement in the 1993 Bombay blasts', alleged main shooter Shivkumar Gautam in his confessional...

rediff on the net© 2025 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances