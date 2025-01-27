RediffmailMoneyBusiness EmailVideosEnterprise Email


Maha health minister confirms 1st GBS death in Pune

January 27, 2025  17:56
Amid the increasing number of patients affected by GBS (Guillain-Barre Syndrome), the civic body in Pune on Monday set up a special ward in municipality-run Kamala Nehru hospital, with 45 beddings, to provide treatment to to treat affected patients, following one reported death.

Expressing concerns over the increasing cases, Maharashtra Health Minister Prakash Abitkar, said that 73 patients had been diagnosed with GB syndrome.

"Of the 101 suspected patients, 73 have been diagnosed with GBS. There has been one death," the minister told ANI during his visit to Pune.

Abitkar assured that the Municipal Corporation and the Maharashtra Health Department were working collectively to prevent the increase in the number of patients with GB syndrome.

He said an expert team of doctors will soon be consulted regarding the GBS.

"Patients with GB syndrome are increasing in Pune, which has become a matter of concern. We will soon get the opinion of our expert team of doctors regarding GBS (Guillain-Barre Syndrome) patients. The Pune Municipal Corporation and the Maharashtra Health Department are working well so that the number of patients does not increase," Abitkar said.

When asked about the possible issue with the water source, the health minister asserted that they had not inspected the water source.

"We are visiting, as of now. We will talk to a team of experts to reach the right conclusion," Abitkar added.

The minister is expected to hold a review meeting in Pune with the Health Department and officials over the Guillain-Barre Syndrome outbreak.

He will also visit the affected areas and hospitals to take stock of the situation.

Meanwhile, patients diagnosed with GB syndrome within the jurisdiction of Pune Municipal Corporation would be treated free of cost in the civic body-run hospital.

A team from the World Health Organisation (WHO) accompanied by Pune Municipal Corporation Commissioner Dr Rajendra Bhosale also visited Nanded village in Haveli tehsil of Pune.   -- ANI
