Infosys co-founder booked under SC/ST Act

January 27, 2025  23:27
A case was registered against Infosys co-founder Senapathy Kris Gopalakrishnan, former Indian Institute of Science (IISc) Director Balaram and 16 others under the Prevention of SC/ST Atrocities Act on Monday.

The case was registered at the Sadashiva Nagar police station in Bengaluru based on the directions of the 71st city civil and session court (CCH).

The complainant, Durgappa, who belongs to the tribal Bovi community, was a faculty member at the Centre for Sustainable Technology at the IISc.

He claimed that in 2014, he was falsely implicated in a honey trap case and subsequently dismissed from service.

He further alleged that he was subjected to casteist abuse and threats.

The other individuals accused in this case include Govindan Rangarajan, Sridhar Warrier, Sandya Vishwswaraih, Hari K V S, Dasappa, Balaram P, Hemalata Mhishi, Chattopadyaya K, Pradeep D Sawkar, and Manoharan. 

There was no immediate reaction from the IISc faculty or from Kris Gopalakrishnan, who also serves as a member of the IISc Board of Trustees.  -- PTI
