RediffmailMoneyBusiness EmailVideosEnterprise Email


Create Account

« Back

IDFC First bank shares decline nearly 8 pc; hit 52-week low

January 27, 2025  11:51
image
Shares of IDFC First Bank declined nearly 8 per cent on Monday morning after the firm posted a 53 per cent decline in net profit at Rs 339 crore for the third quarter ended December 2024 on increased provisions due to higher slippages of loans. 

The company's stock plunged 7.7 per cent each to hit a 52-week low of Rs 57.45 and Rs 57.46 apiece on both NSE and BSE, respectively. IDFC First Bank on Saturday reported a 53 per cent decline in net profit at Rs 339 crore for the third quarter ended December 2024 on increased provisions due to higher slippages of loans. The private sector lender had earned a net profit of Rs 716 crore in the same quarter a year ago. -- PTI
« Back to LIVE

TOP STORIES

LIVE! AAP'S manifesto for Delhi polls: FREE, FREE, FREE
LIVE! AAP'S manifesto for Delhi polls: FREE, FREE, FREE

Fadnavis will ask Munde to resign if...: Maha min
Fadnavis will ask Munde to resign if...: Maha min

Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis will ask NCP minister Dhananjay Munde to step down if any evidence is found linking him to sarpanch Santosh Deshmukh's murder, his cabinet colleague Chandrakant Patil has said. A comprehensive...

PHOTOS: Maha Kumbh Mela seen from Space
PHOTOS: Maha Kumbh Mela seen from Space

'There are literally millions of people in this photo, for an event that has not happened in 144 years'

1st suspected Guillain-Barre Syndrome death in Maha
1st suspected Guillain-Barre Syndrome death in Maha

A suspected death from Guillain-Barre Syndrome (GBS) has been reported in Solapur district of Maharashtra, while the number of cases of the nerve disorder in Pune has crossed 100. The deceased man, a native of Solapur, is believed to...

Indonesian Prez's 'Indian DNA' remark leaves PM in splits
Indonesian Prez's 'Indian DNA' remark leaves PM in splits

'Everybody knows when I hear Indian music, I start dancing'

rediff on the net© 2025 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances