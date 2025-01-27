HM takes dip at Kumbh, sadhus bless his grandson





Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Monday took a holy dip at the Sangam Triveni in Prayagraj in the ongoing Mahakumbh Mela. Shah was accompanied by Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath, saints and sages including Baba Ram Dev. Before taking a dip, Shah and CM Yogi also met and interacted with the saints and seers in Prayagraj.





The Union Minister will also visit the Bade Hanuman Ji Temple and Abhayvat.

Maha Kumbh: Seers bless the baby boy of Jay Shah, ICC chairman and son of Union Home Minister Amit Shah, in Prayagraj, Uttar Pradesh.