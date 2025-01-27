Hindenburg-Adani matter: SC dismisses application

The Supreme Court on Monday dismissed an application filed by a lawyer, challenging the apex court's Registrar order of August 5, 2024, which had declined to register his previous application related to the Hindenburg-Adani Group matter.





A bench headed by Justice J B Pardiwala rejected the application filed by advocate Vishal Tiwari.





The application rejected by the Registrar of the apex court was to direct the Securities and Exchange Board of India (SEBI) to submit its conclusive investigation report on the allegations made by the Hindenburg against the Adani Group.





The Registrar had declined to accept his miscellaneous application saying that the application did not disclose any reasonable cause.





Filing the application before the top court, the petitioner asked it to direct the Registry to register his miscellaneous application.





The application stated that due to the recent Hindenburg controversy, it becomes incumbent for SEBI to conclude the pending investigations and declare the conclusion of the investigations. -- ANI