RediffmailMoneyBusiness EmailVideosEnterprise Email


Create Account

« Back

Hindenburg-Adani matter: SC dismisses application

January 27, 2025  17:16
image
The Supreme Court on Monday dismissed an application filed by a lawyer, challenging the apex court's Registrar order of August 5, 2024, which had declined to register his previous application related to the Hindenburg-Adani Group matter.

A bench headed by Justice J B Pardiwala rejected the application filed by advocate Vishal Tiwari.

The application rejected by the Registrar of the apex court was to direct the Securities and Exchange Board of India (SEBI) to submit its conclusive investigation report on the allegations made by the Hindenburg against the Adani Group.

The Registrar had declined to accept his miscellaneous application saying that the application did not disclose any reasonable cause.

Filing the application before the top court, the petitioner asked it to direct the Registry to register his miscellaneous application.

The application stated that due to the recent Hindenburg controversy, it becomes incumbent for SEBI to conclude the pending investigations and declare the conclusion of the investigations.  -- ANI
« Back to LIVE

TOP STORIES

LIVE! How police found killers from charred body in suitcase
LIVE! How police found killers from charred body in suitcase

Saif attack: Why Mumbai cops arrested this Bengal woman
Saif attack: Why Mumbai cops arrested this Bengal woman

Mumbai Police on Monday conducted a search operation in West Bengal's Nadia district and arrested a woman in connection with the attack on Bollywood superstar Saif Ali Khan, a source said.

'Trump May Expanding H-1B Program'
'Trump May Expanding H-1B Program'

'Trump has signaled that he has changed his stance on the H1B visa from his first term.'

'Has poverty ended?': Kharge on Shah's dip in Ganga
'Has poverty ended?': Kharge on Shah's dip in Ganga

The BJP keeps taking dips till it appears good on the camera, he said.

JPC clears Waqf bill, accepts NDA's 14 amendments
JPC clears Waqf bill, accepts NDA's 14 amendments

However, opposition MPs decried the meeting's proceedings and accused Pal of "subverting" the democratic process.

rediff on the net© 2025 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances