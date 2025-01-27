RediffmailMoneyBusiness EmailVideosEnterprise Email


Create Account

« Back

Himachal IG, 7 other cops get lifer in custodial death case

January 27, 2025  23:18
image
A special CBI court in Chandigrh on Monday sentenced Himachal Pradesh Inspector General of Police Zahur Haider Zaidi and seven other policemen to life imprisonment in a 2017 custodial death case.

On January 18, the court of special CBI judge Alka Malik had convicted Zaidi and others in the case which pertains to the custodial death of an accused in the Gudiya gang rape and murder case in Kotkhai in Shimla district.

The other convicts in the case included the then deputy superintendent of police Manoj Joshi, then sub-inspector Rajinder Singh, then assistant SI Deep Chand Sharma, then head constables Mohan Lal, Surat Singh, Rafee Mohammad and then constable Ranjit Sateta.

The court had acquitted the then superintendent of police D W Negi in the case.

CBI public prosecutor Amit Jindal on Monday said the court sentenced the eight convicts to life imprisonment in the case.

The court also imposed a fine of Rs 1 lakh each on the convicts, said Jindal. 

The accused were convicted under various sections, including 302 (murder) read with 120-B, 330 (voluntarily causing hurt to extort confession), 348 (wrongful confinement to extract confession), 195 (giving false evidence), 196 (using evidence known to be false), 201 (causing disappearance of evidence of offence) and 218 (public servant framing incorrect record) of the Indian Penal Code.

Zaidi, a 1994-batch IPS officer of the Himachal Pradesh cadre, was heading a Special Investigation Team constituted to probe the Gudiya gang rape and murder case.

Zaidi and seven others were arrested in the custodial death case of Suraj, who was found dead at the Kotkhai police station on July 18, 2017.

However, accused police officials registered an FIR against another arrested person Rajinder for the murder of Suraj.

A 16-year-old schoolgirl went missing in Kotkhai on July 4, 2017, and her body was found in the Halaila forests two days later on July 6.

The post-mortem report confirmed rape and murder and a case was registered.

Amid a huge public outcry over the incident in the state, a Special Investigation Team headed by Zaidi was constituted by the then state government.

The SIT arrested six persons including Suraj.

After his death in police custody, the Himachal Pradesh high court handed over the investigations of both the cases to the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI).

The CBI then arrested Zaidi, DSP Joshi and other policemen in connection with the custodial death.

The CBI filed a charge sheet against the accused police officials after thorough investigation for criminal conspiracy, murder, fabrication of false evidence, destruction of evidence, torture in police custody for extracting confession, preparation of false record, etc.

Later, the Supreme Court transferred the case related to the custodial death from Shimla to Chandigarh in May 2019.   -- PTI
« Back to LIVE

TOP STORIES

India, China to resume Mansarovar Yatra, direct flights
India, China to resume Mansarovar Yatra, direct flights

India and China on Monday decided to resume the Kailash Mansarovar Yatra as the two sides agreed to take certain people-centric steps to 'stabilise and rebuild' ties.

LIVE! Haryana govt to sue Kejriwal for Yamuna claim
LIVE! Haryana govt to sue Kejriwal for Yamuna claim

GBS situation in Pune linked to...: Health minister
GBS situation in Pune linked to...: Health minister

Maharashtra Health Minister Prakash Abitkar has linked 80% of suspected Guillain-Barré Syndrome (GBS) cases in Pune to water contamination around a well in Nanded village. The state health department and the Pune Municipal...

Modi, Trump speak on phone; discuss ties
Modi, Trump speak on phone; discuss ties

Prime Minister Narendra Modi and United States President Donald Trump on Monday held a phone conversation focusing on continuing the upward trajectory of India-US ties.

'Anmol Bishnoi ordered to kill Baba Siddique because...'
'Anmol Bishnoi ordered to kill Baba Siddique because...'

Gangster Anmol Bishnoi had ordered the hit on Nationalist Congress Party leader Baba Siddique for his 'association with Dawood Ibrahim and involvement in the 1993 Bombay blasts', alleged main shooter Shivkumar Gautam in his confessional...

rediff on the net© 2025 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances