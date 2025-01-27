RediffmailMoneyBusiness EmailVideosEnterprise Email


Create Account

« Back

HC stays ED notice to Siddaramaiah's wife

January 27, 2025  19:19
image
The Karnataka high court on Monday stayed the notice issued by the Enforcement Directorate (ED) to Chief Minister Siddaramaiah's wife Parvathi B M and the state Urban Development Minister Byrathi Suresh to appear for questioning in connection with the Mysore Urban Development Authority (MUDA) land allotment scam. 

The ED has issued summons to Parvathi to appear before the investigation officer on Tuesday, while Suresh was asked to depose on Monday.

In the MUDA site allotment case, it is alleged that compensatory sites were allotted to Siddaramaiah's wife in an upmarket area in Mysuru, which had higher property value as compared to the location of her land which had been 'acquired' by the MUDA.

MUDA had allotted plots to Parvathi under a 50:50 ratio scheme in lieu of 3.16 acres of her land, where it developed a residential layout.

Under the controversial scheme, MUDA allotted 50 per cent of developed land to the land losers in lieu of undeveloped land acquired from them for forming residential layouts.

It is alleged Parvathi had no legal title over this 3.16 acres of land at survey number 464 of Kasare village, Kasaba hobli of Mysuru taluk.

The Lokayukta as well as the ED are probing the matter simultaneously.  -- PTI
« Back to LIVE

TOP STORIES

LIVE! Taking steps to rationalise Prayagraj airfares: Govt
LIVE! Taking steps to rationalise Prayagraj airfares: Govt

Maha health minister confirms first GBS death in Pune
Maha health minister confirms first GBS death in Pune

Amid the increasing number of patients affected by GBS (Guillain-Barre Syndrome), the civic body in Pune on Monday set up a special ward in municipality-run Kamala Nehru hospital, with 45 beddings, to provide treatment to to treat...

Centre forms panel to choose next CEC: Sources
Centre forms panel to choose next CEC: Sources

The government has set up a search committee under Union Law Minister Arjun Ram Meghwal to shortlist names for the appointment of the next chief election commissioner, sources said on Monday, citing an order.

Chhaava Cuts Controversial Dance Scene
Chhaava Cuts Controversial Dance Scene

'It was not our intention to hurt anyone's sentiments.'

'Trump May Expand H-1B Program'
'Trump May Expand H-1B Program'

'Trump has signaled that he has changed his stance on the H1B visa from his first term.'

rediff on the net© 2025 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances