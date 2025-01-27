RediffmailMoneyBusiness EmailVideosEnterprise Email


Create Account

« Back

Haryana govt to sue Kejriwal for Yamuna claim

January 27, 2025  22:47
image
The Haryana government will sue Aam Aadmi Party leader Arvind Kejriwal for his allegation that the state's ruling Bharatiya Janata Party was mixing 'poison' into Yamuna water, BJP sources said on Monday, adding their party will also move the Election Commission.

Kejriwal alleged earlier in the day that the BJP is trying to keep the people of Delhi thirsty as it indulges in 'dirty politics'.

'BJP people in Haryana are mixing poison in the water and sending it to Delhi. If people in Delhi drink this water, many will die. Can anything be more disgusting than this,' he said on X.

He was following up on Delhi Chief Minister Atishi's allegation that the Haryana government was 'intentionally' draining industrial waste into Yamuna from where the national capital draws its water.

Reacting to the allegations, a senior BJP leader said, "The Haryana government will surely Kejriwal in court. We will also approach the Election Commission on Tuesday against him and his party."

Haryana Chief Minister Nayab Singh Saini slammed Kejriwal, saying it is his habit to level baseless allegations and blame others.

The EC on Monday sought a factual report from Haryana on the allegations made by Atishi about ammonia levels in water supply from the neighbouring state.

The chief ministers of Delhi and Punjab moved the Election Commission (EC) on Monday, alleging higher ammonia levels in the water supplied from Haryana to the national capital to adversely impact supply during the ongoing assembly poll process.

The 70-member Delhi Assembly goes to the polls on February 5 and the votes will be counted on February 8.   -- PTI
« Back to LIVE

TOP STORIES

India, China to resume Mansarovar Yatra, direct flights
India, China to resume Mansarovar Yatra, direct flights

India and China on Monday decided to resume the Kailash Mansarovar Yatra as the two sides agreed to take certain people-centric steps to 'stabilise and rebuild' ties.

LIVE! Haryana govt to sue Kejriwal for Yamuna claim
LIVE! Haryana govt to sue Kejriwal for Yamuna claim

GBS situation in Pune linked to...: Health minister
GBS situation in Pune linked to...: Health minister

Maharashtra Health Minister Prakash Abitkar has linked 80% of suspected Guillain-Barré Syndrome (GBS) cases in Pune to water contamination around a well in Nanded village. The state health department and the Pune Municipal...

Modi, Trump speak on phone; discuss ties
Modi, Trump speak on phone; discuss ties

Prime Minister Narendra Modi and United States President Donald Trump on Monday held a phone conversation focusing on continuing the upward trajectory of India-US ties.

'Anmol Bishnoi ordered to kill Baba Siddique because...'
'Anmol Bishnoi ordered to kill Baba Siddique because...'

Gangster Anmol Bishnoi had ordered the hit on Nationalist Congress Party leader Baba Siddique for his 'association with Dawood Ibrahim and involvement in the 1993 Bombay blasts', alleged main shooter Shivkumar Gautam in his confessional...

rediff on the net© 2025 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances