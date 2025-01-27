Handcuffed, no AC or water... US deports Brazilians





Brazil's Foreign Ministry said the treatment meted to immigrants during the fight home was a "flagrant disregard" of human rights.





The controversy comes as Latin America grapples with US President Donald Trump's hard-line anti-immigration agenda. Since returning to power a week ago, Trump has implemented his crackdown plans on irregular migration and mass deportations, with several planes flying in illegal immigrants to different countries like Guatemala and Brazil.





When one such plane landed in Brazil's northern city of Manaus, authorities reportedly found that 88 Brazilians who were aboard the aircraft, were in handcuffs.





They ordered US officials to "immediately remove the handcuffs," Brazil's justice ministry said in a statement.





Justice Minister Ricardo Lewandowski told President Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva of "the flagrant disregard for the fundamental rights of Brazilian citizens," the statement said.

The Brazil government has expressed outrage and said it would demand an explanation from the Donald Trump administration, after dozens of immigrants who were deported from the United States, arrived by plane in handcuffs, reports NDTV.