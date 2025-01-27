RediffmailMoneyBusiness EmailVideosEnterprise Email


Centre forms crack team amid surge in GBS cases

January 27, 2025  16:05
The Centre has deployed a seven-member team of experts in Maharashtra to assist the state in monitoring and managing the increasing cases of Guillain-Barre Syndrome (GBS), an official source said on Monday. Maharashtra reported its first suspected death linked to GBS in Solapur, while the number of cases of the immunological nerve disorder in Pune has crossed 100, health officials said on Monday. 

The man had come to Pune, where he is suspected to have contracted the disease, and died in Solapur, an official said without giving more details.

"The total number of GBS cases in Pune on Sunday increased to 101, comprising 68 males and 33 females. Of these, 16 patients are on ventilator support. One suspected death has been reported in Solapur," the state health department official said. 

Meanwhile, the Rapid Response Team (RRT) and the Pune Municipal Corporation's health department continued surveillance in the affected Sinhgad Road area in Pune. 

"A seven-member high-level team of experts has been deployed in Maharashtra to assist the state in the monitoring and management of the increasing cases of GBS," an official source said. 

GBS is a rare condition that causes sudden numbness and muscle weakness, with symptoms including severe weakness in the limbs and loose motions. Bacterial and viral infections generally lead to GBS as they weaken the immunity of patients, according to doctors. 

While GBS is prevalent in both paediatric and young-age groups, it will not lead to an epidemic or pandemic, they said, adding that most patients recover fully with treatment. The state health department has set up the RRT to investigate the sudden rise in this infection after 24 suspected cases were found initially. PTI
