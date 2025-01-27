BSE Sensex: Top losers today

Among Sensex shares, HCL tech fell the most by 4.49 per cent followed by Zomato, Tech Mahindra, PowerGrid and Tata Motors.



Shares of Infosys, Tata Steel, HDFC Bank, Reliance Industries and Bharti Airtel also declined, dragging the index to more than seven-month lows.



ICICI Bank, however, bucked the trend and rose 1.39 per cent following upbeat third-quarter results. Hindustan Unilever, M&M, SBI and L&T were among the other gainers. -- PTI

