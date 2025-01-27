RediffmailMoneyBusiness EmailVideosEnterprise Email


AAP'S manifesto for Delhi polls: FREE, FREE, FREE

January 27, 2025  12:44
image
AAP chief Arvind Kejriwal releases the party's manifesto featuring 15 guarantees. 

Kejriwal guarantees employment to youth, 'Mahila Samman Yojna', free treatment to elderly in party manifesto. He promises free bus travel for students, 50 per cent concession in metro fares if party comes to power.

Arvind Kejriwal promises Rs 2,100 monthly allowance for women if AAP retains power, says it is 'Kejriwal ki guarantee'
.
Six existing 'revdis' (freebies) including free education, healthcare, bus rides for women, water, electricity to continue.
More details in a bit.
