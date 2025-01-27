RediffmailMoneyBusiness EmailVideosEnterprise Email


Create Account

« Back

4-storey building collapses in Delhi, rescue ops on

January 27, 2025  21:36
image
A four-storey building collapsed near the Oscar Public School in north Delhi's Burari on Monday evening, a Delhi Fire Services (DFS) official said. 

The DFS suspects that multiple people are trapped under the debris.

"The incident occurred around 6:56 pm, prompting an immediate response from emergency services," DFS chief Atul Garg said.

He said nine fire tenders have been deployed to help in the rescue operations. 

"Our teams, along with police, are working to locate and rescue those trapped under the rubble. Initial reports suggest structural weakness as a possible cause for the collapse, though investigations are ongoing," Garg said.

Police have cordoned off the area to prevent further accidents.

In a social media post, former Delhi chief minister and Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) supremo Arvind Kejriwal said, "This incident is very sad. Our MLA from Burari, Sanjeev Jha, has been instructed to immediately go there with party workers and help the administration in relief and rescue work. Also help the local people in every possible way."   -- PTI
« Back to LIVE

TOP STORIES

India, China to resume Mansarovar Yatra, direct flights
India, China to resume Mansarovar Yatra, direct flights

India and China on Monday decided to resume the Kailash Mansarovar Yatra as the two sides agreed to take certain people-centric steps to 'stabilise and rebuild' ties.

LIVE! 4-storey building collapses in Delhi, rescue ops on
LIVE! 4-storey building collapses in Delhi, rescue ops on

Modi, Trump speak on phone; discuss ties
Modi, Trump speak on phone; discuss ties

Prime Minister Narendra Modi and United States President Donald Trump on Monday held a phone conversation focusing on continuing the upward trajectory of India-US ties.

Maha health minister confirms first GBS death in Pune
Maha health minister confirms first GBS death in Pune

Amid the increasing number of patients affected by GBS (Guillain-Barre Syndrome), the civic body in Pune on Monday set up a special ward in municipality-run Kamala Nehru hospital, with 45 beddings, to provide treatment to to treat...

Chhaava Cuts Controversial Dance Scene
Chhaava Cuts Controversial Dance Scene

'It was not our intention to hurt anyone's sentiments.'

rediff on the net© 2025 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances