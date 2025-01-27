RediffmailMoneyBusiness EmailVideosEnterprise Email


1st suspected Guillain-Barre Syndrome death in Maha

January 27, 2025  09:54
A man suspected to have contracted Guillain-Barre Syndrome (GBS) has died in Maharashtra's Solapur district, while the number of cases of the immunological nerve disorder in Pune has crossed 100, health officials said on Monday.

This is possibly the first death in Maharashtra suspected to have been caused by the GBS.

The man, native of Solapur, had come to Pune, where he is suspected to have contracted the disease.

He died in Solapur, an official said without giving more details.
 
"The total number of GBS cases in Pune on Sunday increased to 101, comprising 68 males and 33 females. Of these, 16 patients are on ventilator support. One suspected death has been reported in Solapur," the state health department official said.

 Meanwhile, the Rapid Response Team (RRT) and the Pune Municipal Corporation's health department continued surveillance in the affected Sinhgad Road areas here.

 A total of 25,578 houses have been surveyed so far, including 15,761 in the Pune Municipal Corporation limits, 3,719 in Chinchwad Municipal Corporation limits, and 6,098 houses in the district's rural areas, the official said.

GBS is a rare condition that causes sudden numbness and muscle weakness, with symptoms including severe weakness in the limbs, loose motions etc. -- PTI
